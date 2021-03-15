The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- A man who was playing the drums was warned for a noise complaint.
- A man dialed 911 when he was trying to put a new case on a phone.
- A caller reported a drunk man trying to open the door to their apartment. Officers responded and learned that the man found his way back to his own unit.
- A woman wanted to talk to officers about how to dispose of some knives. Officers advised that she could donate or throw them away.
Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A child accidentally called 911 while on a chair lift. Multiple other people also accidentally called 911 while skiing.
- A caller reported a little girl riding her bike without any shoes on. Deputies responded but were not able to find the girl.
- A man wanted a woman to leave his residence, but got drunk and lost her keys. Deputies separated the parties and gave the woman a ride back to her residence.
Deputies responded to 76 calls for service.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people Monday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.