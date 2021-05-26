The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman had questions about a drone she believed was taking photos of her back yard.
· A caller reported two horses loose near some condos. Animal Control located the two horses, who were friendly, and got them back on the owner’s property nearby.
· A woman reported that her friend ate too many cannabis edibles and was feeling paranoid and anxious. Officers responded to the residence, but the women had already left.
· A group of high schoolers were having a “friendly boxing match” in a park near the cemetery. Officers told the kids not to fight, especially in public.
· Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person reported that they were missing a steer with a yellow ear tag.
· Five or six goats with an unknown owner were on a road.
· A man reported people learning to skate. He said he wanted the skaters to be respectful and follow the rules of the road.
· Deputies responded to 96 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Wednesday morning.
