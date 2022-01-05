Drones, drunken disturbances and a domesticated duck in distress: Police Reports for Tuesday, Jan. 4 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Animal Control officers caught a domesticated duck that was in distress. The duck was dropped off at a bird rescue for care.· A person accidentally called 911 while on a run. There was no emergency. · An officer answered a caller’s question about the department’s use of drones.· Officers responded to a business where an employee refused to sell alcohol to an intoxicated man and the man reportedly was causing a disturbance. The man left before officers arrived and was not found in the area.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 149 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A deputy removed a dead deer from a roadway.· Deputies assisted Montana Highway Patrol in responding to a crash in which a vehicle hit and knocked over a light pole.· A deputy checked on a vehicle that was pulled off on the side of a road. The deputy found that the driver was just changing a flat tire and did not need any assistance from law enforcement.· A person reported what they believed to be someone trying to break into an apartment in their complex. Deputies responded and found that the noise was coming from the renter of the apartment, who was intoxicated, got locked out of their apartment and was banging on the door to try to get back in.· Deputies responded to 122 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Deputy Police Highway Duck Following Bozeman Police Department Vehicle Highway Patrol Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.