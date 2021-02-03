The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
- A woman reported two drones flying over her car while driving on the interstate and had some questions about the drones.
- A caller requested extra patrol in their area after a neighbor allegedly went through their truck and turned it off while warming up in the morning.
- An intoxicated man called 911 because he wanted to "roll together" with detectives and had questions about becoming an undercover detective. Officers warned him not to call 911 unless there was an emergency.
- Officers responded to 147 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
- A crane operator broke down on the side of the road and called to request lights to make sure the crane was easily visible to other drivers.
- A woman accidentally dialed 911 while using her new smartwatch.
- A caller reported that two people went into a neighboring house. Officers spoke to the homeowner, who confirmed that there were several contractors who are working on the residence and allowed to be there.
- A caller reported a car partially blocking one lane on a road. The car was gone when deputies arrived, but tracks in the snow indicated that the vehicle had been centered on the snow berm.
- Deputies responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 inmates Wednesday.
