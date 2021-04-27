The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A package left on someone’s porch was opened and stolen.
· A caller wanted to speak with an officer about flying drones in a public park.
· A woman found a purse in a restroom and called to turn it over to officers, who contacted the owner. The purse was later picked up by its owner.
· A feral cat was captured in a live trap and taken to Heart of the Valley animal shelter.
· Officers responded to 177 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· An employee punched in an incorrect passcode and triggered a burglar alarm.
· A caller reported a man on their property. Deputies responded and determined that the man appeared to be on the property to read the meter box.
· Deputies responded to 97 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people on Tuesday morning.
