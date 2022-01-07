Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person reported a vehicle they didn’t own had parked in their driveway for several days in a row. An officer responded, but the person had already learned that the vehicle belonged to one of their neighbors.

· A woman put her phone in her purse and, in the process, accidentally called 911. She confirmed to an officer that there was no emergency and the dial was accidental.

· A caller reported a woman sitting in a running car in a parking lot and requested a welfare check on the woman. An officer responded and found that the woman was OK and was just resting for a few minutes between an appointment and going to work.

· A landlord reported vandalism on a piece of property they own. An officer responded and found that whatever people had used to write on the wall had been washed off already and was not permanent.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 109 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available before deadline. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Friday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

