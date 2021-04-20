The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A man fell asleep in his vehicle at a drive-through. He received a DUI.
· A woman called to speak to an animal control officer about an injured magpie. She was provided the contact information for a non-raptor bird rescue.
· A child accidentally called 911. Dispatch heard a child say “Ooh you called 911.” There were no sounds of distress.
· A semitruck broke down on an offramp on 19th Avenue and was blocking the intersection. A tow was on the way when officers made contact with the driver.
· Officers responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· The front end of a vehicle was partially submerged in Quake Lake.
· A caller reported somebody dumping a treadmill and scattering garbage. Deputies made contact with the suspect, who came back to clean up the area.
· Someone with a burn permit wanted information about controlled burns going on past sunset. He was informed that controlled burns need to be put out by sunset.
· Deputies responded to 104 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Tuesday afternoon.
