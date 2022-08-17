Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Several callers reported people drag racing and revving their engines at the downtown parking garage. Officers were unable to find anyone racing around.

· Someone reported three teenagers in the median near Interstate 90 and the North 7th Avenue exit throwing rocks at passing vehicles. Police were unable to find the teens.

