The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:

· A person called police asking about the legality of setting up an amplifier and fiddle downtown.

· A friendly dog named Doug was found, but promptly took off. An officer helped to look for and found Doug.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

