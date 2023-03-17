Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A person called police asking about the legality of setting up an amplifier and fiddle downtown.
· A friendly dog named Doug was found, but promptly took off. An officer helped to look for and found Doug.
· An iPhone notified police that its owner was in a vehicular crash. This time, the notification was correct.
· A person found two envelopes with tax documents in front of their mailbox that did not belong to them. An officer picked up the documents and placed them in the mailbox with the correct address.
· Officers responded to 119 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Thursday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people Friday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
