DoorDash, nonalcoholic beer and 'terrible driving': Police Reports for Thursday, Aug. 5 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 6, 2021 The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A man with an order of protection had questions about how to deliver a DoorDash order to an address within 100 yards of the protected address. Officers advised the driver to ask the person who ordered the food to meet him where he was parked.· A man stole wine from a store. The man was cited and released. · A child was playing with a hotel phone and called 911. There was no emergency.· Officers responded to 148 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · Deputies checked on a car with its hazard lights on. The driver was a delivery person and was stopped to drop off deliveries in the area.· A caller reported a person drinking and driving. Deputies found the man, who was drinking a nonalcoholic beer and didn't show any signs of impairment.· A deputy stopped and warned a person driving with a learner license for "terrible driving behavior."· A campfire was unattended and smoldering. Law enforcement doused and extinguished the fire.· Deputies responded to 140 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 110 people on Friday. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Deputy Officer Driver Motor Vehicle Police Following Gallatin County Detention Center Law Enforcement Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer