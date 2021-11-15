Donuts, traffic cones and lasers: Police Reports for Sunday, Nov. 14 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A caller reported seven college students lighting roman candles. Officers responded but were not able to find the students.· A person reported traffic cones all over a road and said the cones were scattered because of the wind. An officer responded and found that the cones had been placed on the road because there was roadwork in the area and had not been scattered by wind. · A caller reported vehicles doing donuts in a parking lot in Bozeman. Law enforcement responded and saw obvious signs of cars doing donuts in the lot, but no vehicles matching the caller’s description were in the area.· A person took their phone to a Verizon store to try to deactivate the emergency SOS function. As they were leaving the store, the emergency SOS function activated again and called 911. There was no emergency.· Officers responded to 126 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A person reported that they were driving and saw another driver shining a green laser at other vehicles. A deputy stopped the suspect vehicle to investigate the laser, which the driver said did not exist and that the original reporting party was driving recklessly. The original reporting party said they were not driving recklessly.· A caller reported a transmission pole was leaning over and the transmission lines were low over a road. Northwest Energy was notified and dispatched a crew to check on and fix the pole if needed.· A person called to “express gratitude to the Sheriff’s office.”· Two neighbors got into a mild physical fight over a parking dispute. Neither was injured or wanted to press charges against the other. Both were warned for disorderly conduct.· Deputies responded to 88 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Caller Motor Vehicle Police Transports Highway Vehicle Laser Emergency Following Driver Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.