The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A driver was warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
· A man who had been convicted of a felony attempted to buy a firearm. Employees refused to sell the firearm to the man. Officers took a report.
· A caller reported a small blue car doing donuts in a parking lot off of Main Street. Officers responded and saw obvious signs of a car doing donuts, but did not find the vehicle.
· Animal Control officers dropped off a live trap for a feral cat.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 139 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Wednesday
