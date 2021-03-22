The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers responded to calls from an alarm company about an unsecured door. Officers found an unlocked door and secured the premises.
· An officer talked to a resident about dogs and wildlife in the area.
· A woman accidentally called 911 with her phone in her bag. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported a dog chasing squirrels and running in the road. Officers located the dog, but weren’t able to catch it before it ran into an apartment complex.
· Officers responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported that several people were intoxicated at a folf course.
· A deputy pulled a woman over for having a missing license plate light, speeding and driving on the shoulder of the road. The woman was watching a movie on her phone. She was given a ticket for careless driving.
· A person called with complaints about someone listening to loud music in their car in a driveway. Deputies responded and asked the driver to keep the music down.
· Deputies responded to 84 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 people Tuesday.
