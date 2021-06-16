The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman reported that her dog got off his leash and she was unable to catch him. The woman was able to catch the dog before officers arrived.
· Officers responded to a report of a fire and found what the police reports called a “very small controlled burn of garden weeds.”
· A woman reported that a neighbor yelled at her for not picking up her dog’s poop.
· Officers responded to multiple reports of people leaving their dogs in hot cars.
· Officers responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person found a joint. Deputies disposed of the joint.
· A deputy warned a person for riding a mini motorcycle, which isn’t street legal, on the street.
· A caller reported that a commercial sprinkler used on crops was turned the wrong way and was spraying water onto the interstate.
· Three horses were loose. Deputies found the owner and got the horses back in their pen.
· Deputies responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.