The Bozeman Police reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported a man was trying to break into vehicles around Twin Lakes Avenue and Annie Street.
- A caller reported vehicles were racing in the downtown parking garage. No vehicles were there when officers arrived.
- Several people called to report dogs left in vehicles.
- A caller told dispatch she saw someone driving down Main Street drinking a beer.
- A caller reported a man jumped on top of their car and caused damage.
- Officers responded to a residence after receiving a call that there was a domestic incident. They determined the noise heard was related to a basketball game and that no crime was committed.
- Officers responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County Sherifs’ Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported four goats on their property. They wanted help moving the animals.
- A caller reported a dog attacked their service dog.
- Two men got into a fight “after a day of golfing and drinking.”
- Deputies responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 inmates Tuesday afternoon.
