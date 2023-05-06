The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· Two dogs wandered inside the airport. A deputy drove them to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· Two dogs wandered inside the airport. A deputy drove them to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.
· A caller reported a possible break-in. The property owner was out of town, lights in the residence were on and an unknown car was parked in the driveway. Officers found out a cleaning company had arrived early, and they were allowed to be there.
· A caller brought two small dogs to a dog park, and a great dane came up and sniffed them. She got upset with the owners because she feared the great dane would hurt her dogs. A disagreement ensued. The parties were warned for their behavior.
· A caller reported that a woman was demanding he stop using the easement that crossed through her property. Deputies advised the caller that he was allowed to cross the property and law enforcement had previously warned the woman not to intervene in people’s legal use of the easement.
· A dumpster truck looked like it was on fire, a caller reported. They didn’t see flames but saw black smoke. It was a mechanical issue, and the trash was not on fire, deputies determined.
· Someone reported they’d found several pill bottles in a ditch, within an isolated area.
· Deputies responded to 117 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Saturday.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.