The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:

· Two dogs wandered inside the airport. A deputy drove them to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

