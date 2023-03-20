Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Sunday included:

· Officers gave six warnings for people to leash their dogs.

· A person emailed police to let them know that a dog was barking next door, and if there was a call about the animal that it did not belong to them.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags