The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:
· A person called about transients in the area. The person said “they have no sympathy,” and that it was “looking like a real pit down there,” adding that “someone needs to have a cleanup party.”
· A person called about an eight year, “ongoing problem” with a neighbor’s dog. The owner said the dog was too fast, and sometimes gets off its leash.
· A person wanted a typo fixed in their police report because they were headed to court and planned to present the report.
· A person staying at a hotel tried calling the front desk, but called 911 instead.
· Officers responded to 128 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people Tuesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
