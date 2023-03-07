Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· A person called about transients in the area. The person said “they have no sympathy,” and that it was “looking like a real pit down there,” adding that “someone needs to have a cleanup party.”

· A person called about an eight year, “ongoing problem” with a neighbor’s dog. The owner said the dog was too fast, and sometimes gets off its leash.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags