The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller reported someone threw dog poop on his son’s car after they had complained about him speeding.

· Someone reported a noise complaint for a backyard party with about 15 people.

· Officers spoke with a man who was acting strangely at a local business. Officers asked the man to leave the business’s plants alone and the man wandered off.

· A man reported losing his driver’s license at a Bozeman hotel, but couldn’t remember which one.

Police responded to 150 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 inmates on Friday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

