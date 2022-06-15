Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Someone reported a man knocking on windows. The caller said "he's not saying anything, just knocking."
· A man reported his dog accidentally locked him out of his car and was asking for help unlocking the door.
· An officer gave a woman suggestions about how to deter crows from dive-bombing her while she was in her garden.
· Officers blocked traffic as a dangerous tree that was about to fall into Huffine was felled.
· A woman reported that she thought a bird gave her COVID-19. The bird was multi-colored. She believed others could be in danger. She was referred to the health department.
· Officers responded to 141 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Wednesday.

