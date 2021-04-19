The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A “heavily intoxicated” woman was trying to open her neighbor’s door, mistaking it as her own. Officers helped her find her apartment and get inside safely.
· A caller was upset that police didn’t give a ticket to a truck parked the wrong way on a street. Officers contacted the owner, who said he will move the vehicle.
· A vehicle drove across a lawn. There was no visible damage.
· A guest at a hotel was refusing to pay for the room and refusing to leave. The man later paid for the room.
· Officers responded to 95 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A woman reported her neighbors shooting arrows and riding dirt bikes on private property. Deputies spoke with the neighbors, who were aware of the dangers of using arrows and had the property owner’s permission to recreate on their property.
· A horse was loose on a road. Deputies helped put the horse back in a pasture.
· A caller reported people hitting golf balls at cars driving past a golf course. Deputies watched golfers at the course for a while and did not see any hitting balls towards traffic or acting disruptive.
· Deputies responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Monday.
