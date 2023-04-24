Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included:
· Someone called to report a man riding his dirt bike on a mound of dirt they piled in a field near an intersection. Officers gave the man a warning and he left.
· Officers received calls about a “loud karaoke party” mid-day. They were unable to locate a party but advised people in a vehicle close by to keep the music down.
· Someone called to report their vehicle was keyed while they were on vacation.
· Officers responded to 82 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people Sunday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.