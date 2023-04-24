Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included:

· Someone called to report a man riding his dirt bike on a mound of dirt they piled in a field near an intersection. Officers gave the man a warning and he left.

· Officers received calls about a “loud karaoke party” mid-day. They were unable to locate a party but advised people in a vehicle close by to keep the music down.


