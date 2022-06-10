Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

  • A caller reported someone came and rang her doorbell and then ran off.
  • A woman reported a man kept beeping the horn on a scooter.
  • Officers helped a person whose car had been boxed in at a parking lot.
  • A caller reported two children on motorized scooters playing “chicken” with each other and with cars.
  • Police responded to 155 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 inmates on Friday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

