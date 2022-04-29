Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Someone reported a man with a metal detector digging holes in a park.

· A caller reported that someone was towing a shed down the road and that pieces of the roof were flying off and almost hitting cars.

· Officers spoke with a local hotel about an electric car parked at a charging station for a long time. A hotel employee said the car belonged to a hotel guest.

· Officers responded to a report of suspicious noises behind a building. A woman was found climbing down a fire escape.

· Officers responded to 131 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports were not made available by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Friday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

