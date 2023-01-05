Let the news come to you

Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

  • Screaming and yelling were heard from a house full of college students. The residents told officers they were playing a game and not fighting.
  • Numerous people were stopped and warned for defective headlights and taillights.
  • A dog was going crazy around a parked car. The car was towed, and the tow company was told that there was no criminal investigation into how the dog was acting around the car.
  • A son drove his mom’s car into a snowbank.
  • Officers responded to 129 calls Wednesday.


The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not available by deadline.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com