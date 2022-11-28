Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following: 

· A caller reported seeing a car driving fast and chasing a deer near Story Mill Park.

· A caller asked for a ride to Belgrade but was informed that officers don’t generally provide rides.


