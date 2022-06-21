The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Officers helped a woman lift a 40-pound bag of dog food into her car.
· A man reported that a raccoon had killed nine of his chickens in the last week. The man hung up on police after an officer told him that animal control could take a look at his coop and offer advice on making it raccoon-proof.
· A woman reported an injured magpie on her front porch that looked “miserable and very hurt.” An officer gave her the number of a rehabilitation center for birds.
· A concerned neighbor called the cops on a young boy who had been walking around their block for the last two hours. Officers spoke with the boy, who had gotten lost while walking his dog. An officer got in touch with his parents.
· Officers responded to 135 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported finding a plastic container in a ditch that smelled like death. It looked like possible bear or dog remains. A responding deputy contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
· Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a home. A photographer taking photos for a real estate agency selling the home accidentally set off the alarm.
· A caller reported that a “couple of kids” threw an orange energy drink at their car.
· Deputies responded to 117 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Tuesday.
