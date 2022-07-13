Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a dumpster recently. The caller had a video of it and wanted to press charges.
· Someone left a voicemail for Animal Control, requesting they grab a dead Canadian goose out of one of Bozeman’s ponds.
· A law office called to report that a magpie had flown into their office and was “hanging out in the rafters.” Animal Control told the people in the office to open the window for the bird to fly out.
· Officers responded to 133 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A teen boy prank called 911 and asked for a cheese pizza and a coke. Deputies spoke with the boy and his parents about phone safety.
· Deputies spoke with a man who was reported for repeatedly yelling at his neighbors. Deputies told the man to stop yelling out of his window at his neighbors and was warned for disorderly conduct.
· A caller reported a lost black cat.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
