The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following: 

· A man got separated from his friends while in downtown Bozeman, and one of the friends called to ask for help in finding him. Officers found the man safe at his hotel room in Belgrade.

· A caller reported seeing a three-legged dog running loose. Officers checked the area and did not locate the dog.

· A woman was stopped and warned for making a snow angel in the roadway.

· A person reported a dog being left outside for long stretches of time. Officers responded and found that the dog has access to a dog door that leads into shelter.

· Officers responded to 145 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· A caller reported a “huge,” “very loud” party. Officers responded and warned the partying individuals for being noisy.

· A School Resource Officer conducted a walkthrough of a school and checked in with school staff.

· A construction company called to ask law enforcement when would be a good time to haul a large piece of equipment from Big Sky to Bozeman.

· A person reported someone broke into their vehicle and stole several items, including an expensive dart set including several distinctive darts. Deputies took a report.

· Deputies responded to 114 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Tuesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

