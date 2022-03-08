Chronicle Staff Writer
Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A man got separated from his friends while in downtown Bozeman, and one of the friends called to ask for help in finding him. Officers found the man safe at his hotel room in Belgrade.
· A caller reported seeing a three-legged dog running loose. Officers checked the area and did not locate the dog.
· A woman was stopped and warned for making a snow angel in the roadway.
· A person reported a dog being left outside for long stretches of time. Officers responded and found that the dog has access to a dog door that leads into shelter.
· Officers responded to 145 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported a “huge,” “very loud” party. Officers responded and warned the partying individuals for being noisy.
· A School Resource Officer conducted a walkthrough of a school and checked in with school staff.
· A construction company called to ask law enforcement when would be a good time to haul a large piece of equipment from Big Sky to Bozeman.
· A person reported someone broke into their vehicle and stole several items, including an expensive dart set including several distinctive darts. Deputies took a report.
· Deputies responded to 114 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.