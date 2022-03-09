The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Officers responded to a restaurant because an employee suspected someone might have stayed overnight in one of the restrooms. Nobody was located in the restaurant except the employees.
· A caller reported an elderly neighbor blew snow at her and hit her car with a snow blower. The caller said she had never seen the man before and does not know where he lived. She was advised to call back if she sees him again.
· Officers conducted alcohol compliance checks at local businesses and issued citations to several businesses for selling alcohol to underaged customers.
· A bar employee reported two fake IDs. An officer responded and conducted an ID check. Both IDs were real.
· Officers responded to 130 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a 911 hang-up where a woman was crying on the end of the line. The deputy found “many happy drunk individuals” leaving a party for a business. The deputy found the caller, who told him there had been a misunderstanding and that there was no emergency.
· A deputy talked to a sixth grade class about cyberbullying.
· Deputies took several reports of windows shot with BB guns.
· Deputies responded to 116 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.