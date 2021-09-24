Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Some skateboarding high school students were yelling profanities while skating on private property. Callers said that the students do this multiple times a week, despite the private property signs around the area.

· A caller was concerned that a bear was in her backyard. No bear was found, but claw marks were left behind in the yard.

· A mama bear with her two cubs was spotted on Gallagator Trail.

· A teenager was caught recording up to five minutes of a movie. The parties involved were told that selling the video could lead to a federal offense.

Officers responded to 149 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report were not available for Thursday. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held people 126 Friday.

