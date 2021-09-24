Cursing skateboarders, possible movie pirate and more bears: Police Reports for Thursday, Sept. 23 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· Some skateboarding high school students were yelling profanities while skating on private property. Callers said that the students do this multiple times a week, despite the private property signs around the area.· A caller was concerned that a bear was in her backyard. No bear was found, but claw marks were left behind in the yard.· A mama bear with her two cubs was spotted on Gallagator Trail. · A teenager was caught recording up to five minutes of a movie. The parties involved were told that selling the video could lead to a federal offense.Officers responded to 149 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report were not available for Thursday. The Gallatin County Detention Center held people 126 Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student High School Police Zoology Gallatin County Detention Center Skateboarding Mama Caller Teenager Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.