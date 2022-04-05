The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported "creepy" text messages from an unknown man to her teen daughter that said "I'm here to get you." Police found there to be no crime, it was a shuttle service driver with the wrong number.
· A caller reported two loud sounds outside her house that may have been fireworks. An officer checked the area and didn't see or hear fireworks.
· A business owner reported their employees had receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the police department telling them take money out of the till and take it to a specific place.
· Parents reported a 3-year-old boy was missing and were searching for him. They found the boy in a bedroom at their home.
· Officers responded to 122 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported a deputy had followed her home and was "creeping" through her windows with binoculars. A deputy told the caller that another deputy was looking for a dog.
· A man called to complain that his neighbor's TV was way too loud and that it's been an ongoing issue.
· A deputy stopped to help someone with a flat tire. The driver said a friend was on the way to help them change the tire.
· Deputies responded to calls 121 on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people on Monday.
