The Bozeman Police Department did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· Three cows were loose on a road. A deputy went around to surrounding houses to find the cow’s owners. When the deputy came back to the road the cows were contained.

· A dump truck hit a moose in Big Sky. The moose was dead and the driver of the truck, which had minor damaged, was going to salvage the moose.

· Some horses were loose on a road. The owner of the horses was trying to get them corralled and said they thought the horses had been escaping their pasture this week due to a dog chasing them out.

· A deputy helped push a stalled car out of the road and coached the driver how to drive a manual car.

· Deputies responded to 128 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 inmates on Friday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

