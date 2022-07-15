Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Three cows were loose on a road. A deputy went around to surrounding houses to find the cow’s owners. When the deputy came back to the road the cows were contained.
· A dump truck hit a moose in Big Sky. The moose was dead and the driver of the truck, which had minor damaged, was going to salvage the moose.
· Some horses were loose on a road. The owner of the horses was trying to get them corralled and said they thought the horses had been escaping their pasture this week due to a dog chasing them out.
· A deputy helped push a stalled car out of the road and coached the driver how to drive a manual car.
· Deputies responded to 128 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 inmates on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
