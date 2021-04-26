The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A shovel was in the passing lane of Interstate Highway 90.
· Cows were on a road. Law enforcement talked to neighbors, who advised that the owner of the cows was on the way. The owner later arrived on the scene and got the cows back into a pasture.
· A bear was in a cave near Elkhorn Trail. The caller wanted people to know because it’s a popular spot for people to hike.
· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to unlock their phone after waking up.
· Officers responded to 68 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a loud party. Law enforcement responded and was unable to locate the party.
· A man was yelling about the rain.
· A car was driving erratically. Deputies searched the area and did not find a vehicle matching the description.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people on Monday.
