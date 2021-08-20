Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A man paid for an item with a fake dollar bill. He didn't realize the currency was counterfeit.

· A caller reported a possible house fire. Someone was cooking chicken inside.

· A woman reported a bat was flying around a playground outside. She said she contacted "the bat man" in Bozeman who would safely remove the bat.

· Officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. While officers tried to stop the car it backed into the police car. Montana Highway Patrol will handle the crash investigation.

· Officers responded to 108 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· Deputies responded to a trash fire near Rose Creek. Deputies told the home owner there was countywide burn ban.

· A caller said he was being terrorized by his AirBnb host and that the host was turning off the wifi and cell service to "screw" with him. Deputies said there was no crime and told the guest to take it up with AirBnb.

· A homeowner said their property was full of cattle. The cows were chased off the property and deputies told the homeowner about open grazing rules.

· Deputies responded to 126 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 107 people on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags