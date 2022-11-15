The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person doing costumes for a local play wanted to know if she could borrow or rent a police shirt and pants for a police officer character.
· Officers ticketed a man for being drunk and disorderly and then observed the man throw the ticket in the garbage.
· A man flagged down an officer to ask medical advice. The officer told the man to speak with medical personnel.
· Officers responded to 133 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies responded to a noise complaint, where a person was upset with the beeping noise a snow plow made when backing up. The driver of the plow said it was a feature that couldn't be disabled on the plow.
· A Student Resource Officer took a report of theft from over the weekend, where a school staff member said a person took candy and a checkbook from her desk.
· A driver reported a “household cart” or “tray” was in the middle of a road.
· Deputies responded to 101 calls on Monday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Tuesday.
