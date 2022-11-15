Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A person doing costumes for a local play wanted to know if she could borrow or rent a police shirt and pants for a police officer character.

· Officers ticketed a man for being drunk and disorderly and then observed the man throw the ticket in the garbage.


