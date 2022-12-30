The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone accidentally shot into a bookcase and movies on a wall while they were trying to clear their firearm.
· A caller was frustrated about construction going on in town, and she feared the lights from a construction site near the highway were going to cause accidents.
· Officers responded to 107 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following: · A caller reported that a man brandished a sword at a workplace, urinated outside the building and told employees the sword’s name was “prick.” The man did not threaten anyone with the weapon, but the incident made everyone uncomfortable, according to the caller. The man was trespassed from the building and future events.
· A vehicle tried to pass a caller’s car outside of multiple passing zones along Gallatin Canyon, they reported. The driver was also tailgating the caller’s vehicle and throwing beer cans out of their car.
· Someone wanted to dispose of an elk carcass. No edible portions of the animal were left, and it appeared that someone had dumped the carcass near the caller’s garbage can. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.
· A vehicle was doing donuts in front of a hotel, and the driver “appeared hammered,” a caller reported.
· Deputies responded to 108 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Saturday.
