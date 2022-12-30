Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· Someone accidentally shot into a bookcase and movies on a wall while they were trying to clear their firearm.

· A caller was frustrated about construction going on in town, and she feared the lights from a construction site near the highway were going to cause accidents.


