The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Someone messed with freshly poured concrete. The builder smoothed out the wet concrete and officers added extra patrol to the area for nighttime.
· A construction crew was listening to music. The caller wanted the crew to be talked to.
· Hay bales were in the road. Officer moved the bales out of the road.
· A dog wearing a pink shirt was running in the street.
· Officers responded to 157 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 145 people on Friday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.