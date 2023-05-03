Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Tuesday included:

· A person who might have been intoxicated reported that “18 or more” drunk people were getting into their vehicles, and that the people were upset with the person telling them not to drive.

· Destroyed picnic tables, graffiti and disheveled trash cans were found at a park.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

