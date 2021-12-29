Cold weather, curious cats and a Bobcat tickets scam: Police Reports for Tuesday, Dec. 28 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person reported a woman undressing on the side of a road. An officer responded and found that the woman had taken off a jacket but was otherwise clothed.· An officer warned a cat owner to keep her cats restrained to her property and not let them wander or poop in a neighbor's yard. · A person accidentally called 911 while cleaning their smartwatch. There was no emergency.· An officer helped find a dog that was running around an apartment complex.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 87 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A person reported livestock outside in cold weather. A deputy explained to the caller that the winter weather didn’t constitute animal neglect.· A woman reported that she scammed out of hundreds of dollars when she bought tickets to the Montana State University Bobcats football game in Texas online and never received the tickets. The woman was already working with her bank to dispute the charges. A deputy took a report.· Montana Rail Link reported a railroad sign was malfunctioning. MRL already had a technician on the way to fix the sign.· A pickup was pulled over on the side of a road. A deputy checked on the pickup and the driver, who was changing an alternator and said he didn’t need any assistance.· Deputies responded to 119 calls on Tuesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ticket Cold Weather Deputy Police Motor Vehicle Zoology Clothing Following Bozeman Police Department Driver Officer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.