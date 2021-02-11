The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman wanted to know how to help people without homes during the cold temperatures. An officer told her to call HRDC.
• Officers called a man after someone turned in his lost wallet. He said he'd go pick it up.
• A couple asked bar employees not to tow their car. A caller said they came back five days ago to clean it out and remove the license plates. A bartender said he knew the couple and would tell them to move the car.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A snowmobiler leaving a gas station hit a patrol car.
• A dog was in the back of a truck. A woman thought it was “disturbing” because of the temperatures.
• Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 157 inmates Thursday.
