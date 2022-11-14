The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported that five or six people were trespassing and using their hot tubs. The people had left by the time an officer arrived.
· An officer responded to a domestic disturbance where a person reported hearing a neighbor arguing. An officer arrived and talk to the person, who lives alone, and said they had left the TV on and that is what the neighbor heard.
· Someone left a voicemail asking if it was legal to keep a monkey in Montana.
· A caller reported that their neighbor was keeping deer meat in Tupperware containers outside and was worried it would attract wild animals.
· Officers responded to 92 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy helped a man figure out where he could legally shoot clay pigeons.
· Someone reported a Honda Civic was “drifting” in a parking lot.
· A deputy parked and flashed emergency lights while a motorist changed a flat tire.
· Deputies responded to 72 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Monday.
