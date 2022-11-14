Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported that five or six people were trespassing and using their hot tubs. The people had left by the time an officer arrived.

· An officer responded to a domestic disturbance where a person reported hearing a neighbor arguing. An officer arrived and talk to the person, who lives alone, and said they had left the TV on and that is what the neighbor heard.


