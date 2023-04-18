Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:
· A person was concerned about a third hand account that a new neighbor’s dog was aggressive and would eat deer.
· A person reported that their neighbor ran over their trash can. The person was not sure when the receptacle was run over, but saw that the garbage bin was still under their neighbor’s vehicle.
· A person was concerned about “urban deer.”
· A person called police because their upstairs neighbor was “stomping and being loud.” The neighbor was cleaning, and said they would keep it down for the night.
· Officers responded to calls 134 Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people Tuesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
