The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· A person was concerned about a third hand account that a new neighbor’s dog was aggressive and would eat deer.

· A person reported that their neighbor ran over their trash can. The person was not sure when the receptacle was run over, but saw that the garbage bin was still under their neighbor’s vehicle.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

