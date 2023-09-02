Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police reports for Thursday included:

Someone called in asking for information “on how to ride the town of the homeless problem.”

A caller reported that he had loaned money to man to buy him cigarettes, but the man did not return all of the change after buying the cigarettes.


