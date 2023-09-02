Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Thursday included:
Someone called in asking for information “on how to ride the town of the homeless problem.”
A caller reported that he had loaned money to man to buy him cigarettes, but the man did not return all of the change after buying the cigarettes.
Two construction workers got into an argument after one of them took a prank too far.
A road rage incident escalated to the point where someone briefly wielded an ax.
Someone was worried about their neighbor shooting a bow in his backyard.
A small black bear was spotted in town just chilling and eating berries.
A caller complained to officers that a neighbor was playing drums at 9 p.m. with their garage door open.
Officers responded to 132 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not provide reports by deadline
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people on Friday.
