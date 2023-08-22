Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday included the following:
A handful of people were standing around drinking in a parking lot despite being told to leave.
An underaged man was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and urinating in public.
A reported street fight turned out to be two friends "rough housing."
A construction crew was informed of a city ordinance prohibiting construction before 7 a.m.
A bouncer reported a man in cowboy boots who refused to leave the area and started to get aggressive.
Some people were seen chucking metal trash cans off the parking garage.
A caller wanted an officer to let his boss know that he wouldn't come into work. The officer adviser the caller that police can't give people permission slips to miss work.
Three to five people were seen on camera stealing a bench.
A man was seen drinking alcohol in a truckbed.
Officers responded to 120 calls on Saturday and 98 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
Some reported hearing fireworks in a trailer park late at night, but deputies were unable to find any fireworks or anything suspicious.
One young cow was seen on the road between Blackwood and Axtell Anceny. A rancher on scene was able to get the cow back in the pasture.
A caller reported that $4,000 in cash was stolen out of his camper.
Someone reported seeing marijuana growing along the Frontage Road. They were informed that the Department of Revenue could probably provide information on the grow operation.
A caller said that several ducks and a chicken were loose on the road heading west and were concerned some goats might join. Deputies were unable find the animals.
Deputies responded to 79 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Monday.
