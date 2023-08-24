Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday included:
A drunk person accidentally dialed 911 and, though officers said the person was “highly intoxicated and appeared deceptive,” there was no sign of an emergency.
A caller reported a bird had gotten stuck in her chimney.
Two people in a Subaru towing a boat were spotted with open containers.
Someone reported that they saw a Toyota Scion with spiked hubcaps that “look like weapons.”
Officers responded to 118 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included:
A deputy stopped a driver with only one headlight, issued a warning and let them drive it home with one headlight.
A caller was concerned about the living conditions of a neighbor’s residence and was informed by a deputy that individuals have a right to live how they see fit.
Someone left a firearm in a rental car at the West Yellowstone airport.
Deputies responded to 184 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Wednesday.
