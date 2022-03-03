The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· An officer found that the front door of a closed business was unlocked. The business appeared to be undisturbed and the officer was able to lock the door.
· A person who recently moved to the Four Corners area emailed an officer with questions about chicken permits in Gallatin County. An officer advised the person that chickens are allowed in the county unless there are HOA rules against them.
· An officer read a Dr. Seuss book to students.
· A caller reported seeing a person wearing a brown shirt and brown shorts open and close a delivery door and trip a burglar alarm. The description of the person matches that of a UPS driver, and an officer responded to the store, which appeared to be secure.
· Officers responded to 156 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person reported they received a threatening message over Facebook after arguing with another person about the war in Ukraine. Deputies determined the message did not meet the criteria for a crime and both parties agreed to stop talking to each other.
· A gas station requested deputies help in making sure non-truckers were not parking in semi-only areas to observe the trucker convoy. Another person called and was upset about the traffic the convoy observers were causing.
· A deputy warned a driver for driving without headlights on after dark.
· A person caught two horses that were running loose on a road. The horses were temporarily secured in an Eagle Mount horse pasture until a deputy got in touch with owners.
· Deputies responded to 123 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Thursday.
