The Bozeman Police Department reports from Tuesday included:
· Chickens were reported to be roaming in an alley last month. An officer found the chicken coop and owner, and warned the person to get a chicken permit and build a better fence.
· A person accidentally dialed 911, and dispatch could hear someone “giving a lecture about retirement.”
· A person believed that their car was “dinged” by a neighbor’s door. An officer explained that a door ding was not an incident the department could investigate.
· Officers responded to 127 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Tuesday included:
· A "very nice bicycle" was reported to be in a ditch. A deputy could not find the bicycle.
· A person believed that someone has been getting inside their garage to steal and move things around. The person reported two chainsaws missing last year, but has since found them inside the garage.
· A person reported that they were getting charged for multiple beers at a business despite not drinking.
· Deputies responded to 125 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
