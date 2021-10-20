Chicken bones, a gang of elk and a neighbor's weed smells: Police Reports for Tuesday, Oct. 19 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Officers participated in a drone training and room clearing training.· A dog that was running at large ate chicken bones from its owners’ neighbor’s trash and the neighbors had a dispute over the incident. · A woman reported a person she believed was stalking her. The person turned out to be a process server attempting to serve the woman legal paperwork.· A man called to report that his neighbors were smoking marijuana and the smell had wafted into his home.· Officers responded to 126 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A school resource officer conducted a walkthrough of several schools and checked in with school staff.· About 10 bull elk were walking across Interstate 90.· Rectangular hay bales were in the passing lane of Interstate 90. A deputy went to the scene to remove the hay bales.· A slow-moving vehicle bumped a concrete barrier in a bank parking lot. A deputy responded to have the driver fill out an information exchange form and will return to the bank when it’s open to give a copy to the bank.· Deputies responded to 108 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smell Work Zoology Police Crime Training Elk Following Neighbor Officer Marijuana Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.