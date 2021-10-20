Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Officers participated in a drone training and room clearing training.

· A dog that was running at large ate chicken bones from its owners’ neighbor’s trash and the neighbors had a dispute over the incident.

· A woman reported a person she believed was stalking her. The person turned out to be a process server attempting to serve the woman legal paperwork.

· A man called to report that his neighbors were smoking marijuana and the smell had wafted into his home.

· Officers responded to 126 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A school resource officer conducted a walkthrough of several schools and checked in with school staff.

· About 10 bull elk were walking across Interstate 90.

· Rectangular hay bales were in the passing lane of Interstate 90. A deputy went to the scene to remove the hay bales.

· A slow-moving vehicle bumped a concrete barrier in a bank parking lot. A deputy responded to have the driver fill out an information exchange form and will return to the bank when it’s open to give a copy to the bank.

· Deputies responded to 108 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday.

