The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:
· A person that previously filed a burglary report for a stolen watch found out that a family member had taken the watch for safekeeping.
· A person believed that an ex-employee was hacking into their business’ reservation system and messing with it.
· A person reported seeing someone operating a remote controlled car “in the middle of traffic.”
· Officers responded to 159 calls Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Wednesday included:
· A person reported seeing a pitbull circling their property, which had sheep on it. The dog was also seen running along the neighbor’s fence eating trash.
· A person reported that people from a business were dumping chemicals in their backyard. The business owner said that it was an “error that will not happen again.”
· A person reported that their neighbors were having a large bonfire and appeared to not have a burn permit. The neighbor was unaware that they needed a burn permit, but was watching the fire and had a hose ready.
· Deputies responded to 130 calls Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people Thursday.
